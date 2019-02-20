A man is lucky to be alive after his car flew into a paddock Dukes of Hazzard style then burst into flames just outside Havelock North.

The car crashed off the road on Te Mata Rd near Peak Vision Church on Tuesday night.

Police and firefighters were called to the scene about 8.10pm.

Jo Philip saw it unfold right before her eyes and was amazed the guy managed to survive, let alone walked away unscathed.

"My husband and I were just going along for a nice walk and then next thing you know we heard this big roar," Philip said.

The man was lucky to be alive, let alone walk out without a scratch, an eyewitness said. Photo / Supplied

"Then we saw the car just flying through the air, it was kind of like Dukes of Hazzard.

"My husband Roger ran towards the car to help the guy out and I thought there was no way someone could survive that, but the guy just walked out with out a scratch," Philip said.

"It was an absolute miracle the guy wasn't killed."

As the fire kicked off, she said everyone was scared the dry grass would make it spread.

"When the fire started we saw the long brown grass and just thought this is going to get out of control.

"Luckily the firefighters managed to get it under control before it got too out of hand."