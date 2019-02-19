A crash near the Waterview Tunnel in Auckland has closed two lanes and is causing delays for early morning commuters.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand were alerted to the crash in a northbound lane of the South Western Motorway (SH20) at 6.20am.

The New Zealand Transport Agency said at 6.55am the crash had been cleared but one lane remained blocked near the Hendon footbridge, just before the Waterview Tunnel northbound.

SH20 SOUTHWESTERN MWY - CRASH UPDATE - 6:55AM

This crash scene now cleared to the left, however left lane northbound remains blocked just prior to the Waterview Tunnel. #AklTraffic is heavy from Dominion Rd. Allow extra time. ^TP pic.twitter.com/CIahGoFjHd — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) February 19, 2019

Congestion was quickly building northbound through the Maioro St interchange and delays were reported as far back as Dominion Rd.

A spokeswoman said the crash was minor and nobody was injured.

One fire truck was in attendance.

It marks a week of lengthy delays for drivers after driving times were impacted by a breakdown, crashes and roadworks running overtime.

On Monday, Auckland's city-bound traffic faced lengthy delays due to breakdowns, crashes and road closures on the South Western, Southern and North Western Motorways.

The delay hit motorists on the wet Monday morning because of a breakdown blocking the right northbound lane on the South Western Motorway about 8.20am.

SH20 SOUTHWESTERN MWY - CRASH - 6:20AM

A crash is blocking the right lane northbound near the Hendon footbridge, just prior to the Northbound Waterview Tunnel. Pass with care & expect some delays this morning. ^TP pic.twitter.com/nefaNnsWKj — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) February 19, 2019

An earlier crash also took place on State Highway 1 at Princes St at 6.25am and blocked the right lane heading towards the city for about an hour.

City-bound commuters on the North Western Motorway also faced extensive delays due to weekend roadworks running overtime.

NZTA Auckland Traffic Report

Northern Motorway

Citybound: Heavy between Oteha Valley Rd and Onewa Rd.

Northbound: Free flowing.

Southern Motorway

City-bound: Heavy through Papakura, moderate to heavy between Manukau and Mt Wellington.

Southbound: Free flowing.

Northwestern Motorway

Citybound: Heavy between Hobsonville Rd and Royal Rd, moderate to heavy through St Lukes.

Westbound: Free flowing

Waterview Tunnel Southbound: Free flowing.

Southwestern Motorway

Southbound: Heavy between Dominion Rd and Hillsborough Rd.

Northbound: Free flowing

Waterview Tunnel Northbound: Left lane just before The Waterview tunnel blocked, causing delays back to Dominion Rd.