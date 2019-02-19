A crash near the Waterview Tunnel in Auckland has closed two lanes and is causing delays for early morning commuters.
Fire and Emergency New Zealand were alerted to the crash in a northbound lane of the South Western Motorway (SH20) at 6.20am.
The New Zealand Transport Agency said at 6.55am the crash had been cleared but one lane remained blocked near the Hendon footbridge, just before the Waterview Tunnel northbound.
Congestion was quickly building northbound through the Maioro St interchange and delays were reported as far back as Dominion Rd.
A spokeswoman said the crash was minor and nobody was injured.
One fire truck was in attendance.
It marks a week of lengthy delays for drivers after driving times were impacted by a breakdown, crashes and roadworks running overtime.
On Monday, Auckland's city-bound traffic faced lengthy delays due to breakdowns, crashes and road closures on the South Western, Southern and North Western Motorways.
The delay hit motorists on the wet Monday morning because of a breakdown blocking the right northbound lane on the South Western Motorway about 8.20am.
An earlier crash also took place on State Highway 1 at Princes St at 6.25am and blocked the right lane heading towards the city for about an hour.
City-bound commuters on the North Western Motorway also faced extensive delays due to weekend roadworks running overtime.
NZTA Auckland Traffic Report
Northern Motorway
Citybound: Heavy between Oteha Valley Rd and Onewa Rd.
Northbound: Free flowing.
Southern Motorway
City-bound: Heavy through Papakura, moderate to heavy between Manukau and Mt Wellington.
Southbound: Free flowing.
Northwestern Motorway
Citybound: Heavy between Hobsonville Rd and Royal Rd, moderate to heavy through St Lukes.
Westbound: Free flowing
Waterview Tunnel Southbound: Free flowing.
Southwestern Motorway
Southbound: Heavy between Dominion Rd and Hillsborough Rd.
Northbound: Free flowing
Waterview Tunnel Northbound: Left lane just before The Waterview tunnel blocked, causing delays back to Dominion Rd.