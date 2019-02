Police can now release the name of the woman who died in a crash at the intersection of Massey and Birch Rds in Reporoa on Sunday night.

She was 35-year-old Lisa Amy Taylor, a local woman.

The investigation into the crash continues.

Taylor died after her vehicle lost control on Massey Rd, crashing into a ditch off Birch Rd.

There were no other vehicles involved.