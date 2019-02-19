Crashes are causing delays for motorists in both Auckland and Wellington this afternoon, with lanes blocked on SH1 and SH16.

A crash was blocking three right westbound lanes, and a bus lane, on the Northwestern Motorway (SH16 ) in Auckland - just after the link onto SH16 from the Waterview tunnel.

Police said they received a report of a motor vehicle accident involving multiple cars on SH16 westbound just after 3pm.

Four lanes were initially blocked, however, these have recently been cleared.

Motorists travelling westbound should expect significant delays back to Grafton Gully and the Southern Motorway.

SH16 NORTH WESTERN MWY - CRASH - 3:10PM

There were no reported injuries in the crash.

Traffic heading citybound on the Northwestern should also expect a queue for the Northern link.

The Northern Motorway is currently experiencing moderate to heavy traffic between Tristram Ave and Upper Harbour Highway heading north, and heavy traffic approaching the Harbour bridge citybound.

The Southern Motorway is heavy between Khyber Pass and Greenlane, and again from Manukau to Takanini southbound, and heavy between Mt Wellington and Greenlane citybound.

The Southwestern Motorway is moderate to heavy at times from Walmsley Rd to Neilson St northbound, and heavy approaching the Southern link southbound.

An earlier two-vehicle crash on SH1, south of Paekakariki, in the Kapiti Coast has now been cleared.

Initially it was blocking a northbound lane and motorists were advised to expect delays.

Police were called to the crash at 1.53pm today, approximately 100m south of the Paekakariki township.