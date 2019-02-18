Police investigating an armed robbery in Ōpōtiki are seeking information from the public.

About 9.15am on Saturday a man entered the Four Square on Church St armed with a knife.

He stole cash and cigarettes.

There were no injuries.

Advertisement

As part of inquiries, police are seeking to identify the man pictured.

Please contact the Whakatāne police on (07) 308 5225 if you have any information regarding this incident.

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously if necessary, on 0800 555 111.

Please quote file number 190216/8280.