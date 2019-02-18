Some unruly woollies are causing delays for commuters on Auckland's Northern Motorway.

NZ Transport Agency has reported heavy northbound traffic between the Harbour Bridge and Redvale due to several sheep that are on the loose.

They are recommending motorists take extra care in the area.

Meanwhile, traffic is also heavy citybound with reports that a car has flipped after Bawden Rd overbridge and is blocking lanes.

SH1 NORTHERN MWY, SOUTHBOUND - CRASH - 6.10PM

A crash is blocking southbound lanes near the Bawden Rd over-bridge in Dairy Flat. Please pass with care and expect delays. Northbound traffic expect delays back to Greville due to rubbernecking. ^MF pic.twitter.com/DnPdUtiRus — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) February 18, 2019

On the Southern Motorway, southbound traffic is moderate to heavy at Greenlane and heavy from Manukau to Takanini - and citybound between Ellerslie and Greenlane.

The Northwestern Motorway is currently heavy between Newton Rd and Bond St, and again from Rosebank Rd to Lincoln Rd westbound, and there is a queue for the Northern link citybound.

The Southwestern Motorway is heavy but easing at Walmsley Rd heading northbound, and heavy approaching the Southern link southbound.

Kahiktea Flat Rd is now open between SH16 - Kaipara Coast Highway - and Waitoki Rd, after an earlier truck crash.