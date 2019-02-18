Some unruly woollies are causing delays for commuters on Auckland's Northern Motorway.

NZ Transport Agency has reported heavy northbound traffic between the Harbour Bridge and Redvale due to several sheep that are on the loose.

They are recommending motorists take extra care in the area.

Meanwhile, traffic is also heavy citybound between Esmonde Rd and the Harbour bridge.

On the Southern Motorway, southbound traffic is moderate to heavy at Greenlane and heavy from Manukau to Takanini - and citybound between Ellerslie and Greenlane.

The Northwestern Motorway is currently heavy between Newton Rd and St Lukes Rd, and again from the Causeway to Lincoln Rd westbound, and there is a queue for the Northern link citybound.

The Southwestern Motorway is heavy but moving between George Bolt Memorial Dr and Walmsley Rd heading northbound, and heavy approaching the Southern link southbound.

Kahiktea Flat Rd is now open between SH16 - Kaipara Coast Highway - and Waitoki Rd, after an earlier truck crash.