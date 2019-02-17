A post-mortem examination is happening today to determine exactly how a woman whose body was found in a lagoon at Wellington's waterfront died.

Sarah Pauline Louise Mayne, 48, was named yesterday by police, a day after she was found dead in Whairepo Lagoon.

Police were called to the scene just before 11am on Saturday.

Further inquiries are being undertaken today in relation to the unexplained death, police said in a statement.

Police want to hear from anyone who saw or heard anything unusual around the lagoon from 9pm on Friday February 15 to about 3am on Saturday February 16.

A local kaumatua performed a blessing of the Whairepo Lagoon area yesterday afternoon.

Meanwhile, rowers, paddle-boarders and members of the public were back enjoying the water this afternoon, Newstalk ZB reporter Devon Bolger said.

"I've seen some flowers in the water, presumably in honour of [Mayne], whose death is yet to be explained," she said.

Since the news of Mayne's death, friends, family and former colleagues from around the world have taken to social media to pay their respects.

Mayne, of Wellington, formerly worked for Transit New Zealand - which later became NZ Transport Agency - and as a personal assistant with the Ministry of Education.

Former colleagues called her a hard worker who had great relations with people throughout the office.

She has also been remembered for being loving and kind, and having a beautiful heart.

Anyone with information on her death can contact Wellington Police on (04) 381 2000 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.