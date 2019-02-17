Five people have been injured after the accelerator of a car being tested jammed, causing it to crash into a South Auckland home overnight.

Three people were transported to hospital and two others were treated at the scene after the car ploughed into the garage, seemingly used as a flat, on Cambourne Rd in Papatoetoe at 9.30pm on Sunday.

One person were taken to hospital by ambulance with serious injuries, another with moderate and a third with minor injuries.

Two others were treated at the scene.

Five people have been injured after the accelerator of a car being tested jammed causing it to crash into a South Auckland garage overnight. Photo / Visual Media Productions

Police said inquiries found a man had been working on his vehicle on Cambourne Rd before the crash.

"He drove it on the road to test it and the accelerator became stuck, causing him to crash into the garage. "