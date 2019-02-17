

A 54-year-old man was flown to Whangārei Hospital with serious head injuries after he was assaulted at a rural Far North home, police say.

Police were called to a Panguru address about 3am Saturday after three men allegedly broke into a house and assaulted a 54-year-old man.

Panguru is a farming community on one of the inlets on the north side of the Hokianga Harbour, about 20km south of Broadwood.

Police said the victim went to a neighbour's house to raise the alarm and emergency services were called.

The man was airlifted by the Northland Rescue Helicopter team to Whangārei Hospital with serious head injuries, but on Saturday afternoon he was in a stable condition.

A scene examination yesterday was expected to be completed by early evening.

Police said three men - aged 27, 33 and 44 - have each been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and are due to appear in Kaitaia Court this morning.

Just over a month ago a 92-year-old was attacked at her Kawakawa home.

The two women accused of the violent home invasion - Bella Rina Rudolph, 24, of Kaikohe, and Carrisa Angelique Davis, 40, of Kawakawa - were jointly charged with burglary with a weapon and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The women entered not-guilty pleas and opted for trial by jury when they appeared in the Kaikohe District Court by audio-visual link from Auckland Women's Prison last month.