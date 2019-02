Two helicopters and five fire crews from Taupō and Hawkes Bay are fighting a large scrub fire south of the Rangitaiki Tavern.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager Craig Dally said crews were called just before 10am this morning.

He said the fire was under control by midday.

Dally said the crews on the ground had not yet given an estimate of the fire size.

Advertisement

The fire is near State Highway 5.