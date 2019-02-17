Students at Auckland's King's College are being supported after a classmate died suddenly.

The Auckland Softball Association named the student in a Facebook tribute as Trent Fa'aofo.

Tributes are pouring in from the national softball community for the Year 13 student who was a talented player.

He played in the club's Under-18 A Team and had played a couple of seasons for the Under-17 Emerging Sox team, a stepping stone to the junior team.

"Trent you will be dearly missed amongst the softball family," the Auckland Association said in the post.

"Our thoughts are with your friends and family at this time as well as all of your team mates past and present.

"Clubs, please be aware some teams have been granted dispensation for this weekend following this tragic news. We also ask that all teams observe a moments silence before their games tomorrow."

Trent died at the Takanini railway crossing in south Auckland on Friday.

A police spokesperson said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death, which had been referred to the coroner.

School principal Simon Lamb wrote to parents via email to inform them of Trent's death.

He encouraged them to support their own children.

Lamb said the school was in mourning for the boy, who was a talented sportsman and loved playing softball.

"The college is in contact with the family and together we seek to firstly inform you of this news and to also offer you some guidance and advice for your family and your students," Lamb said in the email.



"Please be mindful of the needs of your child at this time. He or she may need extra care and support. Your child may want to talk about it and we encourage you to be available to listen."

Lamb said there was sure to be "deep shock and disbelief" at the boy's death and said staff would be available to offer support.

He said trained counselling staff would be at the school on Saturday and Sunday for those who needed to talk.

He would be speaking with the students this morning.



WHERE TO GET HELP:

If you are worried about your or someone else's mental health, the best place to get help is your GP or local mental health provider. However, if you or someone else is in danger or endangering others, call police immediately on 111.

OR IF YOU NEED TO TALK TO SOMEONE ELSE:

• 0800 543 354 (0800 LIFELINE) or free text 4357 (HELP) (available 24/7)

• https://www.lifeline.org.nz/services/suicide-crisis-helpline

• YOUTHLINE: 0800 376 633

• NEED TO TALK? Free call or text 1737 (available 24/7)

• KIDSLINE: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• WHATSUP: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• DEPRESSION HELPLINE: 0800 111 757 or TEXT 4202