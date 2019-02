Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash involving two cars in Southland.

The crash occurred on Old Coach Road, in Otaraia, Gore District, close to the intersection of Kaiwera Road, at 11am, police said in a statement.

One person is reported to have received critical injuries and another person received serious injuries.

Two helicopters were dispatched from Dunedin.

Advertisement

The road is expected to be closed for some time and the Serious Crash Unit has been notified.