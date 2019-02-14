Homeowners are being urged to be wary of people offering home-maintenance work, after a string of alleged roof scams.

Police have issued the warning amid a search for three British nationals thought to be involved in alleged scams in the Auckland region.

James Anthony Nolan, Tommy Ward and William Donohue were being sought by police.

The trio were believed to have been in the Wellington region. However, police said they were also known to move between locations.

Anyone who had seen the men, or had any relevant information, were being asked to contact police.

Meanwhile, police were warning others of falling for the same ruse that had caught others out.

The scammers tended to operate through cold calls to households.

The caller would claim they're a contractor who "just happens to be in the area", Detective Senior Sergeant Bridget Doell said.

"But the reality is, they are often just out to obtain easy money and will quickly leave after starting work."

Doell said homeowners often felt pressured to hand over money.

"If you find yourself in this situation – do not engage and do not hand over any money," she said.