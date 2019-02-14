"PC gone mad", "Bloody brilliant", "People need to get over themselves" - that's a sample of Herald readers' reaction to National's controversial BBQ ad.

The advert has been criticised as sexist by Greens MP Julie-Anne Genter, who said the men in it were "mansplaining" to a young woman.

The ad involves a woman at a BBQ raising Labour's KiwiBuild programme and the Government's plan to build 100,000 houses.

​

Advertisement

The man she's talking to dismisses the scheme, running the woman through the numbers on how many homes have been built so far.

An older man, cooking at the nearby grill, declares that Labour is "all sizzle and no sausage".

• Read more: National's Kiwibuild ad the talk of the town

Scores of Herald readers responded to the ad and many came out in support of it.

"Finally a slogan we can all get behind 'all sizzle no sausage' beats 'let's do this any day'!," said Julie.

"Love love love the humour and for once not taking ourselves too seriously," she said.

It's timely and correct. People need to know the truth about KiwiBuild," said Brian.

Labour promised to build 10,000 houses in the first year of its flagship housing programme. Like many of its policies, KiwiBuild has failed to deliver. If there’s one thing we’ve learned with this Government, it’s don’t believe the hype. pic.twitter.com/C7DzirO5bz — NZ National Party (@NZNationalParty) February 12, 2019

David said the ad was "brilliant".

"Good old-fashioned humour, being able to take a dig at sacred cows is what makes NZ the wonderful country it is and fought for by our fathers and grandfathers," he said.

"Political correctness is turning those old-fashioned values upside down. We have become paranoid and devoid of humour."

Ken, too, thought it was a "great ad".

"Some people are constant complainers!"