A major leak has nearly drained Gisborne's water reserves dry.

Mayor Meng Foon says there are about two days worth of water left and the city needs to urgently conserve water.

But he says once they've plugged the leak, they can turn the pipe back on and fill the reserves with dam water overnight.

