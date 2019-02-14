All lanes have reopened north of State Highway 1 at Pokeno following an earlier crash, however, motorists can still expect significant delays.

NZ Transport Agency reports traffic volumes in the area will still be high following the incident and another crash has closed the southbound Pokeno off-ramp.

Meanwhile, another crash is partially blocking SH1 at Pioneer Rd, just north of Mercer and causing disruptions.

Congestion is heavy throughout many areas of Auckland's motorways this evening, causing headaches for commuters.

Traffic is heavy northbound between Wellington St and the Upper Harbour Highway on the Northern Motorway.

In the opposite direction heading towards the city, traffic is heavy at Greville Rd, again between Northcote Rd and the Harbour Bridge.

On the Southern Motorway, traffic is slow from the city to Mt Wellington with a breakdown now clear at Ellerslie and traffic is heavy between Manukau and Takanini heading away from the city.

Meanwhile, citybound motorists on the Southern can expect heavy traffic between Manuaku and Greenlane.

On the Northwestern Motorway, traffic is heavy between Great North Rd and Lincoln Rd. Citybound traffic is heavy between Hobsonville Rd and Royal Rd.

Heavy traffic can be expected on the Southwestern Motorway from Roscommon Rd to Neilson St.

Southbound traffic is heavy at times from Walmsley Rd to Cavendish Dr, again heavy approaching the Southern Link.