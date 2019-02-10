An Auckland man is facing a raft of charges related to the sexual and physical abuse of young boys placed with him while he was working as a Child, Youth and Family caregiver.

The 50-year-old is facing 43 charges relating to 17 boys.

The alleged offending happened in the mid-2000s and came to light last year.

After an intensive police investigation, dubbed Operation Elephant, the man was charged just before Christmas.

He was granted interim name suppression and will appear in the District Court again later this month.

Of the 17 alleged victims 14 were sexually abused and others were subjected to physical abuse.

Police allege one boy was allegedly assaulted with a bamboo stick.

It is alleged that some boys placed in the man's care sustained multiple sexual assaults over a number of weeks or months.

The man is also accused of threatening to kill other boys and supplying methamphetamine and cannabis to youngsters.

It is understood police have not ruled out further charges - and as the investigation is ongoing, further complainants may be identified.

Child Youth and Family - now Oranga Tamariki - are understood to be investigating the situation.

Police could not comment on the matter as it is before the courts.