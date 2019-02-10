Firefighters are battling a large fire at a large commercial building in Otara.

Fire and Emergency NZ were called out to the fire on Everitt Rd at 3.55pm.

Six fire crews from Otara, Howick, Ellerslie and Papatoetoe are working on putting out the blaze.

Fire and Emergency NZ communications shift manager Craig Dally said the fire was "well alight".

Initial reports were that the fire was at Otara Community Preschool.

Tim Hazell could see the large plumes of smoke rising in the sky from Flat Bush that he said "doesn't look normal".