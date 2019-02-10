A crash at Auckland's Spaghetti Junction is causing delays, one motorist described as "abysmal".
The left lane of the State Highway 1 northbound was blocked after the Symonds St off-ramp due to the crash, according to the NZ Transport Agency (NZTA).
"Please expect delays from Ellerslie and pass the scene with care," it said in a tweet.
One motorist told the Herald traffic was "bumper to bumper" to the Ellerslie-Panmure Highway.
The crash has now been cleared, but motorists have been told to expect delays between Ellerslie and Symonds St.