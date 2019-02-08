Multiple fires have wreaked havoc in the Tasman district in what has become New Zealand's largest forest fire in 64 years.

The fires south of Nelson have now been burning for four days and about 1000 houses and 3500 people had been evacuated. Hundreds of firefighters have travelled from around the country to assist.

With 22 helicopters battling the blazes from the air, it is the largest aerial firefight on record and is the largest forest fire since a blaze in Canterbury in 1955.

Yesterday afternoon, as firefighters battled the first fire at Pigeon Valley, which started on Tuesday, a new fire broke out alarmingly close to the Nelson city centre on Walters Bluff about 3pm.

Advertisement

Firefighters had already been diverted on Wednesday to another fire on Rabbit Island which has since been dampened.

Bush fires on the outskirts of Nelson. Photo / Facebook

There were suspicions the two new fires were deliberately lit.

Some of the helicopters near the city fire yesterday were temporarily grounded after a drone was sighted, prompting officials to urge residents to "please stop" interfering with their operations.

Police confirmed that a 49-year-old man was arrested in the area on a disorder offence, but would not say whether it was related to the fire.

The fire was said to have spread rapidly up a hill. Thirty-five residents self-evacuated.

While huge plumes of smoke could be seen across the city, roads were closed and cellphone coverage went down.

Nelson City Council said at 9pm the fire was under control, and residents had been let back into the cordon.

South of Nelson, 3100 residents were evacuated from the town of Wakefield yesterday because of concerns that embers in the nearby Pigeon Valley were being thrown up to 800 metres.

Earlier in the week, 398 residents were evacuated from the Pigeon Valley area and one person has been hospitalised suffering from smoke inhalation.

"It is so dry and we are very vulnerable," said Tasman Mayor Richard Kempthorne, who urged the public to be vigilant.

"Just one spark can cause the next blaze."

A fixed-wing plane drops fire-retardant during the fight the blaze that started above Nelson city on Friday. Photo / Tim Cuff

Fire and Emergency NZ regional manager rural John Sutton said the 2000ha fire was not yet contained, with crews having worked through the night.

"We are working as hard as we possibly can with resources around that fire path at the moment to make sure we have as much defence in place as we possibly can and at the moment we are not being threatened — but we wouldn't want the current wind to get any stronger."

The decision to evacuate the Wakefield area was made at 12.50pm, causing the 3000 residents to find other accommodation.

At the time, the fire's front had come within 2km of the township. Early last night, another 100 residents were evacuated from near Wakefield.

"It is a precautionary measure but we want people to be prepared to move if the fire profile changes overnight," Inspector Zane Hooper said.

Many evacuees appeared to have found new shelter with friends and family. A Civil Defence evacuation shelter at Saxton Stadium was eerily quiet.

Police said they and defence force personnel were going door-to-door to every property in the community to make sure that the evacuation was completed.

Fire scientist Grant Pearce said the Pigeon Valley fire was one of New Zealand's four biggest forest fires and similar in size to the Hira fire of 1981 that burned 1972ha close to Nelson City.

The largest forest fire on record was in 1946 when more than 30,000ha burned in the central North Island near Taupo, including 11,000ha of pine plantations. The next biggest was at Balmoral, Canterbury in 1955 when 3152ha burned.

Veteran firefighter Nathan Palmer has been fighting the Tasman bush fires and is pictured here at the Civil Defence operations centre in Richmond. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Pearce, of the Scion Rural Fire Research Group, said New Zealand has also experienced a number of large grassland and scrub fires, including the Ohinewairua fire in the central North Island in 1983 that wiped out 15,000ha of tussock and beech forest.

Pearce said the fires were relatively small in international terms — some wildfires in the Australian states of Victoria and New South Wales exceeded 100,000ha.

The current wildfires in Tasmania have burned more than 30,000ha.