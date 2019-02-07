More residents are being evacuated from their homes in Pigeon Valley as concerns mount about heavy smoke and the possibility weather conditions could fan the flames.

While some residents had earlier been able to stay with their homes, police and other Government agencies were now working to ensure all residents evacuated safely.

Meanwhile, a medium-scale adverse event has been declared for Tasman district, unlocking further Government support for farmers and growers, Agriculture Minister Damien O'Connor has announced this afternoon.

The wildfire, along with drought conditions in the area around 30kms south of Nelson, have combined to make it "a particularly tough time" for those trying to manage stock and grow food, O'Connor said.

The Ministry for Primary Industries makes the classification of an adverse event, usually following an approach by the community. There are three adverse events – localised, medium and large-scale and can cover things like droughts, floods, fire, earthquakes and other natural disasters and take into account the magnitude of the event, the ability to prepare for it and the capacity of the community to cope.

O'Connor today said the announcement unlocks extra funding of $50,000 for the Rural Support Trusts and primary industry groups to help speed up the recovery of farming and horticultural businesses.

"The forecast holds little respite following several weeks of heat and high winds and with water restrictions in place, pastures and orchards are parched," he said.

"Officials have been working with the local trusts, councils, and industry bodies over the past couple of weeks as the dry weather threatened to tip into drought. The fire has further hurt our rural communities with some stock losses, essential access to water restricted, feed destroyed and infrastructure damaged.

"The acute issue is the management of stock where their owners have evacuated their properties due to the fires."

Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) is working vets, SPCA, Fire and Emergency New Zealand and police to help farmers manage their animals or move them until it's safe to return.

O'Connor said the focus remains on getting the blaze under control, cleaning up the immediate damage, and then supporting the rural sector to recover for winter.

"The Rural Support Trusts do a fantastic job all around the country and are invaluable during emergency situations and in the weeks and months following," he added.

"There will be difficult times ahead and the Government will ensure everything that can be done will be done to ensure people and animals are safe and can get back on their feet."

People are asked to take water, food, medicines, pets and valuables and to register at the Evacuation Centre at Wakefield, St John Church or ring 03 543 8400.

Extra New Zealand Defence Force personnel were also assisting police with the evacuations.

Residents in Wakefield, 30km south of Nelson and close to Pigeon Valley, were also advised to take care as smoke from the fires is expected to blow into the town when the wind picks up this afternoon, Fire and Emergency said.

The smoke may irritate the eyes, nose, throat and airways of those in homes closest to it.

However, people with asthma, bronchitis, emphysema or other lung diseases are at greatest risk, while smoke inhalation could also affect those with angina or heart diseases.

People with these conditions should avoid exposure if possible by remaining indoors, closing all the windows and doors and turning off ventilation or airconditioning shafts that draw in air from outside.

The fresh warnings come as the leaseholder of the land where the Tasman bush fire allegedly began on Tuesday afternoon is "co-operating fully" with investigators.

A lawyer acting for N.E. Park & Sons said there are "indications" it may have emanated from land leased by his client company while contractors were operating on that land.

The Herald revealed on Wednesday that a contractor ploughing a tinder-dry field up Pigeon Valley was suspected to have sparked the blaze. Photo / Joel Scott

The Herald revealed on Wednesday that a contractor ploughing a tinder-dry field up Pigeon Valley was suspected to have sparked the blaze.

Lawyer Rick Farr says that while it is "far too soon to confirm the source or the cause of the fire", the major concerns now are "ensuring the safety of the residents affected as well as protecting property and infrastructure and of course getting the fire out".

"My client company is co-operating fully with insurance assessors who are on the ground, investigations have commenced and the findings of those investigations will no doubt become public in the fullness of time."