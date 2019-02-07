Dunedin police have slammed the actions of a group of patched gang members who rode their motorcycles the wrong way up a one-way street last night.

Sergeant John Hedges, of Dunedin, said police received several reports about 6.30pm of between 10 and 15 patched Tribesmen Motorcycle Club gang members riding the wrong way on State Highway 1 South in Cumberland St, near the Mobil service station.

They didn't stop for red lights and obstructed traffic.

"And [the riders] used their bikes to stop cars on green lights, so that their motorbikes could drive through red lights," Sergeant Hedges said.

"Just complete arrogance really, and disrespect.''

Police understood they had travelled down from the North Island for the Burt Munro Challenge Rally in Southland, but were unsure exactly where the gang members were from.

While officers did not pull the gang members over at the time, witnesses had recorded the registration numbers of the bikes, and police would be catching up with the riders, Sgt Hedges said.

"Once we have the regos, we'll be away.''

The Tribesmen Motorcycle Club was founded in the Bay of Plenty town of Murupara in 1980 and has a chapter there, as well as in Rotorua and Otara in South Auckland.