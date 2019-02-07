A stolen vehicle was used in an early morning ram raid of a Whangārei jewellery store.

Shattered glass and smashed display cabinets covered the floor of Global Diamonds in Cameron St in the central city today.

Owner Barry Trass said the raid happened about 2.30am. The grill on the front of the shop, which moved to the new location in November, was ripped off and lay in the middle of the shop floor.

What had been taken was not known exactly but it appeared at first glance items from a cabinet with precious gemstones and watches had been stolen, Trass said.

He hoped to have the business cleared up and operating again today.

Police confirmed a stolen vehicle had been used in the raid but had been recovered less than a kilometre away off Rust Ave.

It had been towed and would be forensically examined.

Anyone who might have noticed any suspicious behaviour in the area should contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.