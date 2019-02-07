A car fire has been extinguished after crashing into a tree in Rotorua.

Emergency services are at the scene on Ford Rd.

A St John spokeswoman said one person had been taken to Rotorua Hospital in a moderate condition.

A car has crashed into a tree and is on fire on Ford Rd. Photo / Supplied

A section of Ford Rd had earlier been closed.

An eye witness said he heard the "unusual" sound of metal wrap around the tree.

The burnt out car. Photo/ Leah Tebbutt

He came out of his house and saw the car in flames and called 111. The passenger was lying across the road with a sore leg, he said.

He said the driver of the vehicle ran away up a driveway

A police spokeswoman said they believed another person was in the car who has fled the scene.