A car fire has been extinguished after crashing into a tree in Rotorua.
Emergency services are at the scene on Ford Rd.
A St John spokeswoman said one person had been taken to Rotorua Hospital in a moderate condition.
A section of Ford Rd had earlier been closed.
An eye witness said he heard the "unusual" sound of metal wrap around the tree.
He came out of his house and saw the car in flames and called 111. The passenger was lying across the road with a sore leg, he said.
He said the driver of the vehicle ran away up a driveway
A police spokeswoman said they believed another person was in the car who has fled the scene.