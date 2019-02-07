A car has crashed into a tree and is on fire in Rotorua.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services are on their way to the scene on Ford Rd.

The driver is out of the car and is conscious and breathing, she said.

Fire and ambulance services are on their way to the scene.

Advertisement

A Rotorua Daily Post reporter at the scene said a section of Ford Rd is closed.

An eye witness said he heard the "unusual" sound of metal wrap around the tree.

He came out of his house and saw the car in flames and called 111. The passenger was lying across the road with a sore leg, he said.

He said the driver of the vehicle ran away up a driveway

More to come.