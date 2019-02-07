Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle following a hit and run in Mission Bay, Auckland early this morning.

Police were called to an incident on Kepa Rd about 6.50am where a pedestrian was hit by a car and received serious injuries.

"The driver is believed to have fled the scene and inquiries were being made to find them," a spokesperson said.

A witness at the scene said around eight police cars and the Eagle helicopter were in attendance.

He said a vehicle was taken away on a low-loader.

St John said one patient was transported to Auckland Hospital in a serious condition.