The widow of a man killed when his vehicle was rear-ended at an Auckland intersection has spoken out for the first time since the tragedy.

Hua Yang, wife of Zhengwen Alan Hu, said their family life was complete bliss when she and her young daughters' lives were turned upside down on Monday, January 28.

"It has literally felt like our sky has fallen,'' she said.

"I don't think it is possible to realise how much your spouse is carrying for you until they are gone.''

Advertisement

Hu, a staff member of the Aviation Security Service, was waiting behind two other vehicles at the traffic lights at Tī Rākau Dr and Botany Rd when a fourth vehicle rear-ended his own.

Emergency services were called to the scene about 5pm that day.

Despite efforts by members of the public and paramedics, Hu could not be saved.

Yang thanked those who had contributed to a Givealittle page set up by one of the first people on the scene - Auckland dentist Dr Jacky Lam.

By 5pm today, just over $169,500 had been donated.

Yang said she was initially hesitant about the fundraising page and with it, increased publicity of their tragedy.

"The public's generous support has been incredible," she said.

"In addition to the funds - which will be a tremendous help to us as we try to navigate our lives from now - the kind messages have been a ray of light in our darkest hours.''

A 27-year-old man is facing a number of serious driving charges over the incident.