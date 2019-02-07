A second, serious slip at Cape Kidnappers narrowly missed two people walking in the area.

Hastings District Council said a second slip, similar to the one on January 23, occurred on February 2.

Two people who were walking in the area on Saturday narrowly escaped being in the path of this second rockfall, and were "very shaken", a spokeswoman said.

The first slip on the left and the same site after the second slip, on the right. Photos / Supplied

Geologists examining the site warned there was a lot of loose material in the vicinity and that further rockfalls were likely.

The council is working with the geologist, with further information now required to monitor the changing environment and the hazards remaining in this highly active area.

There may have also been a smaller slip on February 3.

On Thursday last week it was decided that in the interest of public safety access would not be re-opened until a geologist report.

Businesses reliant on access to the Cape's famous gannet colony via the beach have been feeling the strain since the slip.

The area will remained closed until further notice.