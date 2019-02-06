A man who collapsed at Wednesday night's Phil Collins concert is in a critical condition after another concertgoer noticed his fall and gave him CPR.

St John Hawke's Bay territory manager Brendon Hutchinson said the man had suffered a cardiac arrest.

A family member said the man "clinically died" after collapsing near toilets. A member of the public gave him CPR.

The man had come to in hospital at 4am today wondering what had happened, the relative said.

He was one of 16 patients taken from the "Not Dead Yet" tour's concert to hospital.

Hutchinson had worked at 15 Mission Concerts since they began in 1993 and said this was the first cardiac arrest at the event he was aware of.

Thirteen of those taken to hospital had fractured lower limbs and all but one of them were admitted overnight to Hawke's Bay Hospital, he said.