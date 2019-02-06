

Hastings Police are asking for help looking for a missing 19-year-old from Havelock North.

Tipene Harrison was last seen outside Havelock North High School, Te Mata Road at about 9am.

He will be wearing a Havelock North High School uniform, which is a pale grey shirt, darker grey shorts or trousers and he may have also been wearing the school's bright blue jersey.

In a post on the Eastern District Police Facebook page it said he would most likely be confused and scared.

Have you seen Tipene Harrison? Contact Police or Havelock North High School. Photo / Supplied

He is described as being of solid build and was last seen wearing his glasses and carrying his school bag which has his name tag attached.

Police and school employees are currently out searching for Harrison. It is not known where he may have gone.

Harrison had limited communication skills so likely won't approach people for help, police said. His family and school were very concerned for his welfare.

Residents are asked to check their sections. If you see Harrison contact Police on 111 or Havelock North High School on (06) 877 8129.