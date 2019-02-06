There are reports of a person trapped under a digger in Te Puna this morning.

Fire and Emergency Northern Communications shift manager Paul Radden said firefighters were called to an incident in Te Puna at 10.27am.

"A digger rolled, one person was trapped by the leg. The crew got to work with extraction equipment and airbags and the person has since been extracted and is in ambulance care," Radden said.

A reporter at the scene said both fire and ambulance services were there.

A fireman said a man had been trapped by his foot and was now on his way to hospital.

Crews from Tauranga and Greerton responded.