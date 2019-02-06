A pair of Canterbury horse trainers Margo Nyhan and Peter Davis are in hospital with broken bones after being involved in a high-speed crash this morning.

The pair were travelling to the Rangiora races in a truck laden with five horses when they collided head on with a car at an intersection in Templeton.

One horse, Game Changer, had to be euthanised on site after suffering serious injuries while the remaining four were removed and transported to a nearby stable.

It is understood a couple of the surviving horses have injuries too.

St John Ambulance confirmed three people were taken to Christchurch Hospital in a serious condition after police initially reported two people being in critical condition.

Nyhan is reported to have broken ribs and a broken wrist while Davis also has broken ribs.