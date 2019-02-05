A man has been charged in relation to an accident at a busy Auckland intersection where a man died.

A 27-year-old man was arrested today on a number of serious driving charges and has appeared in the Manukau District Court.

It comes after 50-year-old Zhengwen Alan Hu was killed after his vehicle was rear-ended while waiting at the traffic lights at Ti Rakau Dr and Botany Road on Monday, January 28.

Police said in a statement that the man charged is next due to appear in the same court on Friday.

Advertisement

Inspector Kay Lane, road policing manager for Counties Manukau, said police would not comment further on the case as the matter was now before the courts.

Hu, who worked for the Aviation Security Service, was a father of two young daughters, aged 8 and 11.

A Givealittle page set up to help Hu's wife and children has reached almost $161,000 late this afternoon

Colleagues and friends of the victim have described him as a devoted father and family man.

The family was due to move into a new home in the Howick area in the coming weeks; to have access to better schools for his daughters.

Four cars were involved in the collision in Golflands, East Auckland.

Three cars, an SUV, a four-wheel drive and a wagon, were all sitting at the lights on Botany Rd when the third car was rear-ended.