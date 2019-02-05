Wellington motorists have been told to delay their travel after police closed Terrace Tunnel in response to an incident.

NZTA's asking people to avoid the area and expect delays.

A police spokeswoman could not comment on the nature of the incident, other than to say police attended. The tunnel was re-opened around 4pm.

SH1 TERRACE TUNNEL - POLICE INCIDENT - 3:40PM

Due to the police incident on #SH1, there are significant DELAYS. The Terrace Tunnel remains CLOSED and road users are advised to delay their travel if possible. ^CR pic.twitter.com/7802onQGFy — NZTA Wellington (@NZTAWgtn) February 5, 2019

A witness said they saw a "smashed up car" at the entrance to the tunnel.

Advertisement

A spokeswoman for the Wellington Free Ambulance told the Herald one patient had been transported to Wellington Hospital in a critical condition.

She was not sure if paramedics were still on scene or when the patient was transported to hospital exactly but said it was within the last hour.

Meanwhile, the NZ Transport Agency warned that traffic was backed up in both directions and advised people to delay travel if possible.