Firefighters are dampening down a fire that broke out in the Whakarewarewa Forest, off Sala St, this afternoon, just 100m from a primary school.

A Fire Emergency New Zealand spokesman said the fire was about 20m by 30m in size and two fire trucks and a tanker had been sent to put it out, from 2.35pm.

Te Kura o te Whakarewarewa principal Hinei Taute said there had been some excitement in the school.

"We didn't evacuate as such but we did start our school runs home a bit earlier, at 2.45pm, in response to the fire hazard.

"We reported it. It was something we noticed pretty quickly."

Taute said the staff were now holed up in the school while they waited for traffic to subside.

She said the fire was about 100m from the school.

"We're off the main road so the kids are not able to see the emergency services but there was a bit of excitement to see the smoke."

Taute said while they were in "close proximity" to the fire, the smoke hadn't billowed over the school and none of the pupils were affected.

Kara Raharuhi, who lived opposite the site of the fire on Sala St, said she and others at her home saw the smoke before they smelled it.

She said when she first ran on to the road she could see the flames.

"The smoke was high over the top of the trees and the first thing I thought about was my kids at Whakarewarewa School, I wanted to run over and get them, but soon they were brought out on to the street. They were coughing, because the smoke had been blowing on to the school.

"Around 30 or 40 kids were there, some in a van, with the principal. I have two kids at the school and my twin sister here has three."

A reporter at the scene said the fire appeared to be out and firefighters were dampening down the area.

Firefighters were also having to deal with a wasp nest in the middle of the area where the fire started.

Sala St was closed from the entrance to Whakarewarewa School while the fire crews got the situation under control and traffic was being diverted away from the road.

Cars were backed up around Te Ngae Rd and Sala St intersection, and along Marguerita St.