Firefighters are dampening down a fire that broke out in the Whakarewarewa Forest, off Sala St, this afternoon.

A Fire Emergency New Zealand spokesman said the fire was about 20m by 30m in size and two fire trucks and a tanker had been sent to put it out.

The call came from a member of the public at 2.35pm.

He said the fire was reportedly in the Whakarewarewa Forest behind Pinetech, not far from Whakarewarewa School.

Traffic on Sala St banking up after it was closed due to a fire in the Whakarewarewa Forest. Photo / Samantha Olley

A reporter at the scene said the fire appeared to be out and firefighters were dampening down the area.

Firefighters were also having to deal with a wasp nest in the middle of the area where the fire started.

Sala St is closed from the entrance to Whakarewarewa School while the fire crews get the situation under control and traffic is being diverted away from the road. The