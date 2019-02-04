A man charged with the murder of a King Cobras gang member has today pleaded not guilty and will stand trial next year.

The 24-year-old Canterbury man, who has interim name suppression, entered the pleas at a High Court session in Christchurch this morning.

He is accused of shooting dead Luke Riddell, also known as Luke Sears, a 28-year-old member of the King Cobras, who was found dead on the side of Grange Rd in Selwyn's Charing Cross area on October 13 last year. He also faces a charge of unlawful possession of a shotgun.

Defence counsel James Rapley QC said a three-week trial has been scheduled to begin on February 24 next year.

Justice Rachel Dunningham remanded the man in custody for a pre-trial callover on March 15.

A 35-year-old arrested during the murder investigation will be sentenced in April on gun and drugs charges.