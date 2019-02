A man has died after a drowning incident at Goat Island yesterday afternoon.

Waitemata North Area Response Manager Senior Sergeant Brett Henshaw said the man died overnight.

Police were called about 3.40pm to the incident where the man was found unresponsive in the water.

Henshaw said CPR was administered at the scene and the man, who was aged in his 30s, was airlifted to Auckland Hospital in a critical condition.

The death has been referred to the Coroner.