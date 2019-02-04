The man killed while sitting in his car at an Auckland intersection was due to move into a new house with his wife and two young daughters.

Zhengwen Alan Hu, 50, was pronounced dead at the scene after his vehicle was rear-ended at the busy Tī Rākau Dr and Botany Rd intersection on January 28, about 5pm.

A Givealittle page set up to help his wife and their two daughters, aged 8 and 11, has reeled in more than 3000 donations from around the country.

Just after 1pm, the total amount raised had reached almost $134,000.

Advertisement

Family and friends farewelled Hu at a funeral service held last week.

But it has since been revealed that the father-of-two and his family were due to move into their new home in the next few weeks.

Auckland dentist Dr Jacky Lam - one of the first people to arrive at the scene last Monday - told Stuff that the family was due to move into a new house being built for them in the suburb of Howick.

He told the publication that the family had specifically sought out a home in the area to have access to better schools for their girls.

Lam, who helped perform CPR on Hu after the accident, said more than 100 people from Hu's workplace - Aviation Security Service - had turned out to farewell their colleague.

Avsec group manager of operations, Karen Urwin, told the Herald Hu was a gentleman and an exceptional officer.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to Alan's family and friends, his colleagues at [the] Auckland station and the Auckland Airport community.''