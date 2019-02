A Central Hawke's Bay man who died in a quad bike accident in has been named as Daniel Taylor.

The 30-year-old was taking part in an organised trail ride event on a farm at Mangaorapa on Saturday.

A police spokesperson said Taylor was in a side-by-side farm vehicle at the time of the incident which appeared to be "accidental".

"The event was well managed from a safety perspective."

A WorkSafe spokeswoman said it was investigating the incident.