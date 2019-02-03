Former Māori Party co-leader Marama Fox has been disqualified from driving for six months for drink-driving.

Fox appeared in the Hamilton District Court this morning where she was sentenced and fined $590.

She was also ordered to pay court costs of $130.

The 48-year-old who also made an appearance on Dancing with the Stars last year had earlier pleaded guilty to a charge of drink-driving on November 16.

Fox's Nissan Terrano was travelling south on Hood St, Hamilton, about 2.15am, according to court documents.

The vehicle became stationary and police spoke to her. She then admitted being the driver.

She blew 593mcg per litre of breath - more than two times the legal limit - when she was stopped in Hamilton's Grantham St, court documents state. A result above 400mcg leads to a motorist being charged.

Fox told officers at the time she had just come from an event at the Claudelands Events Centre and had consumed about six glasses of wine earlier in the night so thought she was okay to drive.

Through her lawyer, she said it was her honest belief that she had been under the legal limit to drive and was extremely remorseful.

"This sort of offending is extremely out of character for her."

Community magistrate Ngaire Mascelle credited Fox for her early plea and for not having any previous convictions.

She said the limit she blew was on the moderate side and that Fox was among many people who appeared before her in court that had made a mistake and simply miscalculated the legal driving limit.

Outside the court, Fox told media she had been drinking earlier in the night, but stopped drinking after she felt threatened by someone who had previously assaulted her.

"I took the decision to drive thinking I was okay to do so. I fully admit that in hindsight that was the wrong decision to make. I should have rung the Police and trusted that the Police would have dealt with the matter."

"I'm adamant that this now closes what has been a traumatic chapter of my life. I had previously been assaulted by the person who approached me that evening and I felt that I was in some danger. So I made the decision to drive when I shouldn't have and I'm very apologetic to any embarrassment I've caused my family."

She thanked Police for their actions and behaviour on the night and apologised for wasting the court's time.

Fox said the irony wasn't lost on her that she was part of Parliament when the drink driving limit was lowered.

"This is not behaviour I would have previously entered into. I'm not good at drinking. I haven't drunk for 21 years."

She said she had stopped drinking and was looking forward to a new chapter of her life. She said she would now be sticking to public transport for the next six months.

Fox has had a turbulent year announcing the split with her husband of 29 years, Ben, in mid 2018.

Her company Marama Fox Consultancy Group Tapui, aimed at building affordable homes for homeless and low-income families, was then placed in liquidation in September 2018 owing $156,000 to creditors.

Fox, who now lives in Masterton, set up the business after she and fellow co-leader Te Ururoa Flavell lost their seats in Parliament at the last election.

Fox told the Herald in September that was eyeing a return to Parliament in 2023, but said she was focused on her current cashflow problems and vowed to repay the money back.

Her financial woes also led her to resigning as the co-leader of the Māori Party.

Fox is a mother of nine and has seven grandchildren. She entered Parliament in 2014 but failed to get enough party votes for a seat in the last election.