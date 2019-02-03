A person has been taken to hospital in a serious condition after being knocked from a wave at Muriwai Beach.

St John were called to the incident at 7.18pm and sent three vehicles in response with a rescue helicopter also flying to the scene.

The patient was treated at the scene before being taken to Middlemore Hospital in a serious condition, St John said in a tweet.

Police said the "water accident" happened in front of the Surf Life Saving Club.

Reports indicated the person had been knocked by a wave but police did not have more information to hand about how they had been hurt.