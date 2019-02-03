A man has been airlifted to hospital in a serious condition after being knocked by a wave at Muriwai Beach.

St John were called to the beach at 7.18pm and sent three vehicles in response. A Westpac Rescue Helicopter also flew to the scene.

The patient was treated at the beach before being flown to Middlemore Hospital in a serious condition, St John said in a tweet.

Aged in his 20s, the man is suspected of suffering spinal injuries, Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter crew chief Mark Cannell said.

"It is unclear whether the injuries were as a result of body boarding or body surfing" at the popular beach, he said.

Police said the "water accident" happened in front of the Surf Life Saving Club.

Reports indicated the person had been knocked by a wave but police did not have more information to hand about how they had been hurt.