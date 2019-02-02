One person has died in a motorcycle crash at Meremere Dragway. Police were called at 2.42pm.

The rider died at the scene. WorkSafe NZ has been notified.

On the Meremere Dragway Facebook page it was announced that the day's meet has been cancelled:

"It's a very sad day and we are postponing today's meeting due to a racing incident to a later date. Thank you for your patience at this time."

A Facebook page for motoring enthusiasts, Motohub, posted an account of the accident, saying the rider came off their bike at 167mph (269km/h).

"We all know motorsport can be dangerous, it's a sad day for all crew as this rider was well known and a regular," the post went.

