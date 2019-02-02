One person is dead and two have been seriously hurt after a crash involving a quad bike in King Country this afternoon, police say.

A police media spokesman said emergency services were alerted to the incident in the Tikitiki Rd area, Aria, 30km south of Te Kuiti, just before 3pm.

A police spokesman said a quad bike was believed to have rolled on its driver. As well as the person who died, two others were seriously injured.

It was not clear if any other vehicles were involved or whether the incident occurred on a road or a property, the spokesman said.

Advertisement

A rescue helicopter had also been sent to help, he said.