Police are appealing for information relating to cruelty towards pet cats in Auckland's North Shore.

A police spokeswoman said police had been made aware of incidents involving cats in the Glenfield and Wairau areas.

The Herald reported earlier this week that sulphuric acid was allegedly dumped on a pet cat, which later had to be put down.

Sparrow the cat had to be put down after sulfuric acid was allegedly thrown on it. Photo / Supplied

The 9-year-old cat named Sparrow lost its eyesight after the acid was poured on its back and face on Sunday in Glenfield.

"Police would like to hear from anyone who may have information in relation to the mistreatment of or cruelty toward animals in the area," the spokeswoman said.

• People with information can call the Waitemata Police on 09 477 5000 or report it anonymously on the Crimestoppers line 0800 555 111.