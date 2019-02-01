A person has died on George Bolt Memorial Drive, near Auckland Airport.

Police said they were attending a sudden death incident, reported just before 6pm on Friday.

Police said the incident was not considered suspicious and was being referred to the coroner.

Newstalk ZB broadcaster Tim Dower, who passed the Z service station at around 7.15pm, said he saw a police car and a fire truck there.

The incident happened on the forecourt of the station, Dower said.

A screen had been put up behind a vehicle "to stop people looking at it", he said.

Dower said he was told by his driver that there had been glass all over the place earlier.

When contacted, a Z service station staff member said she was not aware that any incident had taken place there.