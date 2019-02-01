Fishing buddies on a charter boat jumped onto a sandbar in the middle of the Kaipara Harbour this afternoon to help 11 stranded orca.

The orca - eight adults and three calves - are believed to still be stranded on the sandbar about 1.5 kilometres to 3 km south-west of South Head.

Department of Conservation Kauri Coast operations manager Stephen Soole said teams from the department, Project Jonah and the Orca Research Trust are on their way to help people from three boats already at the scene, with the whales currently in water about half a metre to one metre deep.

There have also been reports of a number of sharks in the area, where high tide is due around 9.30pm.

Some of the stranded orca before they were refloated. Photo / Supplied

The first to discover the stranding was a group of 10 friends from the Auckland building industry, who were returning about 1.30pm from a snapper fishing trip with Ali-Kat Charters skipper Wayne Kostanich.

Hillsborough man Marnix Kelderman was among the nine men and one woman on the fishing trip.

"We saw what looked like dorsal fins on the water. [The whales] were highly distressed, flapping their tails. The young were screaming. A couple of the big ones had rolled over and their blowholes were covered.

"They were effectively drowning."

The orca became stranded on the outgoing tide. Photo / Supplied

Another three were in such a bad way they were not moving at all, he said.

Orca Watch and the Coastguard were called but told the group they would not be able to get to the stranding for a few hours.

So Kostanich dropped the anchor and he and nine of those on board jumped into the then waist-deep outgoing tide to help, Kelderman said.

"We're just friends who go on a fishing trip ... there's a painter, builders, an alarm specialist. I'm a forensic scientist."

They used fish buckets to keep the whales wet as the water dropped down to ankle-deep before the tide turned.

But all 10 helpers were needed to turn over the whales which had rolled.

"They were pretty hard to roll over. We all put our backs into it."

People who had been fishing on the Ali-Kat helped the orca following the stranding. Photo / Supplied

However, he believed the whales were trying to help their rescuers, the 52-year-old said.

"They were swivelling their tails to help. Beforehand it had just been uncoordinated whipping."

Everyone was careful to be aware of the whales' tails and to stay clear of their mouths, he said.

"You didn't feel you were in danger. At no stage did I feel like we were at risk."

And despite the effort involved from 1.30pm until a boat armed with hoses arrived at 4.15pm, he didn't feel tired, Kelderman said.

"We just jumped in and then suddenly you realised an hour had gone. The time went really quickly."

It was a good feeling to know the group had been able to help, and he was hoping for a good outcome for the orca.

"I've never done this before - it's the kind of thing you see on TV."