Police are hunting for the owner of a dragon's egg found on a Kāpiti beach.

The situation is not so much the beginning of a young adult fantasy book, but more a case of police trying to return a special gemstone to its owner.

A woman found the septarian geode - known as dragon's egg - on Paraparaumu Beach on New Year's Eve. Having an idea of what it could be, she Googled the stone and, realising it was significant, took it to the local police station, a police spokeswoman said.

Police posted photos of the stone on the Wellington District Police Facebook page with the headline: "Have you lost a dragon's egg?"

Advertisement

"We're sure someone is missing this special stone and we'd love to help get it home," they wrote.

The owner of the stone can get in touch with police on (04) 296 6816, quoting file number 190103/8390.